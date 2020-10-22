Which Receiving options will thrive with Tua

Tua and Fitzpatrick have a drastically different style of quarterbacking and I think it’s gonna play a major difference and change Into which receivers produce In our new Tua-Tailored system. Here’s my predictions:

-Jakeem Grant, we already saw Tua complete a pass to grant in his first game. Grant is a speedster with a very small catch radius and almost too much speed. Tua has talked in the past about how hard it is to throw to super fast WRs while he was at alabama and it was obviously something he was able to master. With us implementing more RPO concepts Grant should be featured in quick game bubble screens where we are able to disguise it better.
-Isaiah Ford, Tua spent most of the offseason working with the 2s with Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant being his primary receiving options, his chemistry with those guys will be slightly ahead of some of the 1s he’s had less time throwing to. Ford could be looked at as a very poor mans Devonta Smith, all around solid slot option who Tua can trust to make the right play.

-Devante Parker, with more RPOs I expect Parker to really thrive on RPO slants. Parker is our best slant running WR. Tua May be one of the best slant throwing college QBs I’ve ever seen. He can lead the receiver with precision accuracy allowing for YAC yards. I don’t think Tua will be as willing as Fitz to just throw up jump balls though, where Parker has made some spectacular catches, which is why he’s in stock the same category. Also hoping Bye allows him to heal up a bit.

-Preston Williams, Preston has had an up and down season routinely disappearing in games. He’s still a good red zone threat. And hopefully he keeps developing, but I just don’t see a clear connection that makes me think he’s gonna breakout with Tua.

-Mike Gesicki, Mikes best plays he’s made when he is being smothered by a defender but Fitz had such a strong connection and faith in Mike that he still threw him the ball. Not sure Tua will be as comfortable forcing those throws. Tua seems more methodical in getting through reads and hitting the open receiver. That’s not to say Mike won’t be a factor in the pass game, because I still think he’s our second best receiving option. I just feel as though it will take a little more time for them to build that rapport.

Obviously this is all just predictions based off of primarily college games, and future projections but it’s just something I’m very interested to see
 
I can see Gesicki being used even more especially over the top. I personally think all the receivers should thrive because he’s more mobile and more accurate.
 
We had a LOT of posters who claim that Tua 'throws receivers open'... right?

Well, if Tua throws receivers open... then Gesicki just became the best receiver on the team. Period. He is a physical freak and has great hands... if Tua leads him correctly... Look out.
 
He’ll do good with Williams and Parker with those slants for sure, Gesicki will feast. I’m sure he’ll find Ford a bunch. Grant might catch more balls but that’s hard to say, he’ll have more opportunities. We need better deep options, Calloway could be big coming back
 
Feverdream said:
We had a LOT of posters who claim that Tua 'throws receivers open'... right?

Well, if Tua throws receivers open... then Gesicki just became the best receiver on the team. Period. He is a physical freak and has great hands... if Tua leads him correctly... Look out.
Yeah Mike probably belongs in the stock the same category. There’s been a lot of times where mike is open deep middle and because Fitz predetermined where he was going with the ball he just never even looked for him.
 
I wonder if the decision to start Tua prior to the Jets game was already made. And the throws to Smythe and Shaheen in the end zone were by design moving forward.
 
crashfan said:
I wonder if the decision to start Tua prior to the Jets game was already made. And the throws to Smythe and Shaheen in the end zone were by design moving forward.
I don't think so... those were scheme throws... plays that worked because we were smarter than you... Chan plays.

Gesicki is the target. The others are just to muddy the waters a bit... I like it.
 
Feverdream said:
I don't think so... those were scheme throws... plays that worked because we were smarter than you... Chan plays.

Gesicki is the target. The others are just to muddy the waters a bit... I like it.
With the Jets there is always that.
 
The only way that we get it is if Watson trips coming out of his house, gives himself a high-ankle sprain, and misses the rest of the season. C'mon Deshaun... you can dooooooo it.
 
Feverdream said:
The only way that we get it is if Watson trips coming out of his house, gives himself a high-ankle sprain, and misses the rest of the season. C'mon Deshaun... you can dooooooo it.
I'm hoping they tank for the first third round pick in the draft next year!
 
