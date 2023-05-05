Which rookies will have big years?

The guy I am planning on drafting late is Jalen Hyatt. Daboll is a great offensive coach. He did such a good job in his first year with the Giants. Barkley is their do it all guy, but they didn’t have many options at WR. Hyatt is very underrated. Everybody sees the speed, but they don’t see the route runner. I promise you. He can do it all. He is about to blow it up.



Which rookies are you high on?