The 2021 team is better because they have better talent and Tua is better now than he was in 2020. Unfortunately he was injured earlier this season and they lost some games they probably shouldn’t have lost.



They still need to vastly upgrade the OL and add some quality skill position players in the off season but this team is headed in the right direction, IMO. They probably won’t make the playoffs this year but they will have no excuse to not be a playoff team in 2022.