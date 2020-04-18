Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,506
Reaction score
19,679
Age
56
Location
So Cal
www.nfl.com

Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, decision makers are feeling the crunch as they finalize their draft boards. But which team is under the most pressure? Brian Baldinger says it's Dave Gettleman and the Giants, but four others disagree. Let's debate!
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com


  • David Carr
  • Dolphins must capitalize on three first-round picks
    It has to be the Miami Dolphins, right?! They have three picks in the first round (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) after trading away former first-round picks Laremy Tunsil (to Houston) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (to Pittsburgh) last season. Miami also has a good, young coach in Brian Flores and made a splash in free agency. Plus, with Tom Brady no longer in the division, Chris Grier and Co. have a real shot to turn things around in South Beach.
  • Nate Burleson
    With well-executed draft, Dolphins could make BIG turnaround
    The Dolphins have a league-high 14 draft picks, including three choice selections in the first round. If GM Chris Grier can clean up in this draft, building on some quality moves in free agency, the Dolphins could go from a team rebuilding in 2020 to one contending for the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Second String
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
1,193
Reaction score
1,841
Age
41
Location
UK
Absolutely right, we’ve been building to this point and screwing it up will waste all that pain and has work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom