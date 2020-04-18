Fin Fan in Cali
Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?
With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, decision makers are feeling the crunch as they finalize their draft boards. But which team is under the most pressure? Brian Baldinger says it's Dave Gettleman and the Giants, but four others disagree. Let's debate!
- David Carr
- Dolphins must capitalize on three first-round picks
It has to be the Miami Dolphins, right?! They have three picks in the first round (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) after trading away former first-round picks Laremy Tunsil (to Houston) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (to Pittsburgh) last season. Miami also has a good, young coach in Brian Flores and made a splash in free agency. Plus, with Tom Brady no longer in the division, Chris Grier and Co. have a real shot to turn things around in South Beach.
- Nate Burleson
With well-executed draft, Dolphins could make BIG turnaround
The Dolphins have a league-high 14 draft picks, including three choice selections in the first round. If GM Chris Grier can clean up in this draft, building on some quality moves in free agency, the Dolphins could go from a team rebuilding in 2020 to one contending for the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.