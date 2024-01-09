 Which would you rather have happen | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which would you rather have happen

Loyd Christmas

Loyd Christmas

If we won last week. Won the division, but lost this week to Bills. Or, the way it is. Except we win this week beating the Super Bowl champs in 4 degree weather. Tough one. I’m going with winning this week in KC. I want to see Mahomes yelling at his wr and Oline men. I want to see Taylor Swift cry! Please let this happen Baby Buddha. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 We deserve something positive. We have suffered long enough!
 
I guess if you think that's the better path .. but I dunno
 
Is this really an option? Winning last week then losing to Buffalo. Or winning a playoff game for the first time in over 20 seasons at KC the defending SB champs?

Let me think on this and get back to you. Fml.
 
An even-halfway sane Dolphin fan wants to win the more meaningful game, which always was going to be this week, regardless of who we played.
 
These forums are supposed to be entertainment. Of coarse I wanted to win last week and then win again. Unfortunately that can’t happen. So let’s hope for the best outcome. Beating the SB champs in their stadium will finally give this team respectability . I honestly don’t think we could have beat Bills back to back. But will never know
 
Last edited:
If Bradley Chubb didnt toss his helmet or we didnt let Will Levis lead 2 TD drives in the final few minutes of the MNF game we would have already been locked into the 2 seed and we could have rested everybody in week 18 and let the Bills win which would have made them the 6 seed and sent them to KC and we would have hosted the Steelers next weekend.
 
Or maybe if we just got one first down on offense after the Titans cut the deficit to 27-21.
 
Tired of the “Remember the Titans” posts. Even if they held on and won ugly, nothing I’ve seen in the subsequent games makes me believe they would have truly run the table in any scenario.
 
Sooooo you’re saying there’s a chance…..
 
For the negative peeps, and if you've read ANY of MY POSTS recently you know I've been one, miracles do happen.

What are our chances? Sh/t. Pure feces. Utter elephant turds.

But, dude, all I got in this life is my higher power & submitting my will to said power has brought many miracles to my life.

So, be bewildered by our team. Hate them even. They deserve, have hard-earned the ire. But don't stop believing on any given Sunday (this case Saturday) and in miracles.
 
