Which would you rather have happen

Loyd Christmas
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2022
- Messages
- 208
- Reaction score
- 716
- Age
- 52
- Location
- Ft.Myers
If we won last week. Won the division, but lost this week to Bills. Or, the way it is. Except we win this week beating the Super Bowl champs in 4 degree weather. Tough one. I’m going with winning this week in KC. I want to see Mahomes yelling at his wr and Oline men. I want to see Taylor Swift cry! Please let this happen Baby Buddha. We deserve something positive. We have suffered long enough!