While we are in the subject of former afc east quarterbacks that played against us...

Sam Darnold starting the season with one of the best qb ratings in the league, leading his team to three consecutive wins. Sam Darnold a bust? Well, many people were surprised he was going to start anywhere this season. The Jets draft a qb,

and he to no surprise is struggling with the Jets? Does any of this ring a bell at all? You can get a talented qb in a bad team, and he won't perform nowhere near his expectations. Now I want to scoop the responses ahead of time saying "well he is a

rookie qb". Yes of course, he is a rookie qb, but so was Darnold as well. Darnold does have some talented players around him, DJ. Moore, Mcafree, and rookie Terrence Marshall jr. of course. But, their offensive line isn't filled with stars at all. They

don't have lineman that are outperforming other players with similar stats, but it is working for them.



You may ask yourself, why does this thread have to do with Miami?



1. The Dolphins, and the Jets have similar issues.

2. They both have issues developing qb's.

3. Both have issues developing winning teams.

4. And as you can see, former players tend to have better success with other teams.

5. Multiple head coach firings, and new GM's.



I am not trying to say Coach Flores isn't the right coach for this team, and that Grier isn't the right GM for this team. And I sure as hell not going to say Stephen Ross is a bad owner because he provides his team, and players some of the best facilities. What isn't working is the approach towards building a team. That isn't the owners responsibility, but that starts with the men that interact with players, and develop plans. We lost last Sunday badly, but what matters to me is what kind of pro active approach the team

takes to address those inner issues. In terms of who is the better qb for the team at this moment, we were able to score more points with the guy who went down that was getting massacred like a pornstar in a gangbang video. If we do not fix this issue

from a much greater fundamental stand point then we will not be worth anymore than any bottom league team that doesn't make the playoffs.