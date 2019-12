Godchaux has played beyond expectations for a 5th round pick. But at $10m per season, I think Miami will pass and try to trade him. If Miami selects a DT in the upcoming 2020, that could be a sign, Godchaux is on his way out. This is not a Tannenbaum run team anymore, budgeting is the name of the game now. If this was a CB or QB who are home grown, I could see a huge offer by Miami, but its not.