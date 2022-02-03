 Whitlock's Controversial Take: Flores Is An Unauthentic 'Useful Idiot' Being Used For A Hidden Agenda | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whitlock's Controversial Take: Flores Is An Unauthentic 'Useful Idiot' Being Used For A Hidden Agenda

Jason contends that Flores is not a real committed race pioneer considering he chose white lawyers and also a white wife to be the Head Coach of his family.

And that he's being used by those who don't care about him personally but only as a vehicle to force the league to make Ross sell to a minority consortium; ditto Denver as it was no coincidence that Flores also singled them out when the Bowden family has now agreed to sell the franchise.

Lots more which is also pretty speculative on one hand, and plausibly believable on the other. Just some food for thought.

 
I have no inside info.
It is early in this discovery phase.
Questions:
1. Why is Flores coming forward in 2022 (after being fired and not rehired) regarding a 2019 issue ( money to tank)?
2. If Ross is guilty, he must sell and be banned for life ala 1919 black sox scandal.
3. My opinion of lawyers is so low, I wonder about a simple cash grab. Is this a Jesse Smollett?
4. I have always felt the Rooney rule was impotent. Just interview minorities and the rule is satisfied.
5. Regarding tampering, I suspect all/most owners push the envelop. When a coach says “I have not talked to anyone at Acme University” perhaps he has not. But he talks to his reps and the reps talk to the school.

I do not think you can legislate out hate. Seems like there should somehow be something positive to come from all of this. Right now just a negative towards Flores, the NFL, the fins, Denver, etc.
 
He is for sure dumb. He is not cerebral, not executive level, not someone with savvy.

Explains the carousel of coaches, explains how he was AFRAID of tampering with Tom Brady, explains why he potentially was threatened by having an alpha like TB in the locker room too (last one is conjecture).
 
Jason contends that Flores is not a real committed race pioneer considering he chose white lawyers and also a white wife to be the Head Coach of his family.

Whitlock continues to be a complete sack of **** I see.
 
13marino13 said:
Just listened to an interview with the attorney's and they are claiming Flores was fired from the Phins because he's black. All credibility is out the window. They are going to try and prove this...
Click to expand...
He can't be fired for being black...he's from Honduras he's Hispanic.
 
superphin said:
He can't be fired for being black...he's from Honduras he's Hispanic.
Click to expand...
Hey S, didn't you know S. Ross hates Hondurans :chuckle::chuckle::chuckle::chuckle::chuckle: The Reason he hired him is he though he was black, but when he finally found out he was of Honduran descent, well that was different.

The Ever Married To A Lovely Cuban Girl VIPER
 
dolphinron24 said:
Jason contends that Flores is not a real committed race pioneer considering he chose white lawyers and also a white wife to be the Head Coach of his family.

Whitlock continues to be a complete sack of **** I see.
Click to expand...
But if it turned out Flores lied about Ross and the Broncos interview, wouldn't that continue to make him a complete sack of $hit?
 
All of this appears after Flo realized he would not get his “dream job” of coaching the Giants.

If all were revealed during his tenure he would have a semblance of credibility. Now it just looks like the last gasp of a drowning man.

Fu Flo
 
I agree with some of his points. It still doesn't address the problem with the Rooney rule. Maybe someone is using his platform just as in his opinion someone is using Flo. It does seem like Ross is getting backed into a corner here by the way the media jumped right on it without hearing all of the facts. Ultimately the issue will go unresolved. This issue isn't new nor a secret. It's a problem that people don't care about. Totally explains why most of the discussion on this board revolves around Flo being a lower and Ross being the victim
 
He is black. His ancestors are from Africa. He was born here. He’s African-American. He’s also Latino. These aren’t exclusive categories.
 
