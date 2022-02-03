Whitlock's Controversial Take: Flores Is An Unauthentic 'Useful Idiot' Being Used For A Hidden Agenda

I have no inside info.

It is early in this discovery phase.

Questions:

1. Why is Flores coming forward in 2022 (after being fired and not rehired) regarding a 2019 issue ( money to tank)?

2. If Ross is guilty, he must sell and be banned for life ala 1919 black sox scandal.

3. My opinion of lawyers is so low, I wonder about a simple cash grab. Is this a Jesse Smollett?

4. I have always felt the Rooney rule was impotent. Just interview minorities and the rule is satisfied.

5. Regarding tampering, I suspect all/most owners push the envelop. When a coach says “I have not talked to anyone at Acme University” perhaps he has not. But he talks to his reps and the reps talk to the school.



I do not think you can legislate out hate. Seems like there should somehow be something positive to come from all of this. Right now just a negative towards Flores, the NFL, the fins, Denver, etc.