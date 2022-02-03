Whitlock's Controversial Take: Flores Is An Unauthentic 'Useful Idiot' Being Used For A Hidden Agenda

Vaark
Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 36,599
- Reaction score
- 46,653
- Location
- Stuck in Lodi again
Jason contends that Flores is not a real committed race pioneer considering he chose white lawyers and also a white wife to be the Head Coach of his family.
And that he's being used by those who don't care about him personally but only as a vehicle to force the league to make Ross sell to a minority consortium; ditto Denver as it was no coincidence that Flores also singled them out when the Bowden family has now agreed to sell the franchise.
Lots more which is also pretty speculative on one hand, and plausibly believable on the other. Just some food for thought.
