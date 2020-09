Who Are Miami's Impact Players?

They drafted Tua to be an impact player, so hopefully that works out. Gesicki and Parker are the best receivers on the team but I am not sure I would consider either of them impact players. Neither are pro bowl type players and to me to be considered an impact player you at least have to be a pro bowl type player.



On defense I don’t see a single player who I would consider an impact player. You have a lot of mediocre players who might play decent surrounded by 3 or 4 impact players on defense but right now, it is what it is. You have a bottom tier defense that is going to have trouble stopping most NFL offenses and I will be surprised if most of the starters now on defense are even on this team in two years.