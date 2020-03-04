Who are our QB gurus on the coaching staff to coach up rookie?

As I watched the combine and have done some reading about each of the potential QB draft picks, I keep hearing that many (Herbert, Love, Eason) could be very capable QBs eventually. As an example Herbert seems to not have had a lot of positional coaching. So the comment about him is if he has a great QB coach who can bring him along the right way he has ample upside.



I don't know our coaches short of Flores very well as in this crazy NFL world, it all moves around so much. So, knowing that we're getting a QB in the first round and probably with our top pick, who on the team would help them grow and prep and push them to greatness? Is it Dan? I know he watches film with them and is often at practice. Is it someone else and Dan?



Trying by posting this to get a handle on our QB coaching capabilities and see if someone like a Herbert, Love or Eason would be able to grow rapidly by virtue of the talent we have on our QB coaching staff.