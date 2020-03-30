Who are some candidates to play slot receiver for the Dolphins in 2020?

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
40,332
Reaction score
19,098
Age
56
Location
So Cal
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Who are some candidates to play slot receiver for the Dolphins in 2020?

The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver room is one of the team’s more well established positions. Miami has plenty of size in the group, a fair amount of depth with the likes of Allen Hurns,…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Florida’ Van Jefferson

Cost: 56th/70th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Jefferson catches the ball really well in traffic, which will make him an asset in Miami’s horizontal spread attack under Gailey. With a heavy down hill run presence, the Dolphins stand to flourish from putting LBs in a bind and taking advantage of spacing issues to hit the defense over the middle. Jefferson frequently ate as a middle of the field receiver with the Gators and showed off some impressive route running at January’s Senior Bowl.

Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk

Cost: 56th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft


Aiyuk thrived at Arizona State as a tunnel screen and in traffic receiver — he’s got a large catch radius, explosive qualities and the ability to force a missed tackle and make house calls in the quick game. He feels like a strong fit for what Miami is looking to do and if the Dolphins feel an early investment is necessary to upgrade the slot, he’s a name that would add another dynamic to the receiver group with his twitchiness.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom