Who are some candidates to play slot receiver for the Dolphins in 2020? The Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver room is one of the team’s more well established positions. Miami has plenty of size in the group, a fair amount of depth with the likes of Allen Hurns,…

Cost: 56th/70th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk

Florida’ Van JeffersonJefferson catches the ball really well in traffic, which will make him an asset in Miami’s horizontal spread attack under Gailey. With a heavy down hill run presence, the Dolphins stand to flourish from putting LBs in a bind and taking advantage of spacing issues to hit the defense over the middle. Jefferson frequently ate as a middle of the field receiver with the Gators and showed off some impressive route running at January’s Senior Bowl.Aiyuk thrived at Arizona State as a tunnel screen and in traffic receiver — he’s got a large catch radius, explosive qualities and the ability to force a missed tackle and make house calls in the quick game. He feels like a strong fit for what Miami is looking to do and if the Dolphins feel an early investment is necessary to upgrade the slot, he’s a name that would add another dynamic to the receiver group with his twitchiness.