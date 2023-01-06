 Who are some realistic DC out there for next yr? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who are some realistic DC out there for next yr?

Wasn't ex Vikings Coach Zimmer a highly respected DC in the league?
 
Ejiro Evero or Steve Wilks
  • The perception of McDaniel on the hot seat may give some cold feet, though Ross’s money may help mitigate the discomfort.
  • Depending on what schemes they specialize in will determine how bare (or stocked) the roster.
  • Also, McDaniel, right or wrong, doesn’t dabble in defense so lots of autonomy.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
I'm gonna say a name everyone will hate but he can sure coach defense, Sexy Rexy
Click to expand...
He can sure coach a D but I don't know how his personality would gel with McD. Players would love him and I could only imagine what he would do with our big guys. He's def a loose cannon so idk
 
