Who are the 3 best centers of this draft and what round they will be picked IYO

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,233
Reaction score
119
Age
51
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hey

IMO we will go center in this draft but I don’t know many on them in exception of Creed Humphrey

iYO who are the 3 best of them and what round projection they will be picked

i would like humphrey with one of our second rounder but not sure he will be here at this pick
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,507
Reaction score
4,082
I don’t love anyone in particular as it’s not a strong center class. Morrissey from Pitt intrigues me just not to early. I hope they can spot the diamond in the rough because we really need one.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,934
Reaction score
10,930
Location
Bahamas
artdnj said:
I don’t love anyone in particular as it’s not a strong center class. Morrissey from Pitt intrigues me just not to early. I hope they can spot the diamond in the rough because we really need one.
Which is why they signed Matt Skura for one year. He along with Deiter can hold the fort until.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
39,169
Reaction score
55,636
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I think Meinerz in the 3rd would be great as he can play guard and center
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
5,313
Reaction score
5,097
I would like to see another small trade down in the first picking up an early second and target Center.
 
