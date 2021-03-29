Who are the 3 best centers of this draft and what round they will be picked IYO

fastball83
Hey
IMO we will go center in this draft but I don’t know many on them in exception of Creed Humphrey
iYO who are the 3 best of them and what round projection they will be picked
i would like humphrey with one of our second rounder but not sure he will be here at this pick
