Physicality starts with the coaching staff demanding that in practices etc. But, it's also about bringing in physical players. So, calling on all the draft experts out there. Who are the most physical players in this draft, by position?
Here are a few that I've noticed...
QB - Dart
OG - Booker (love Daniel Jeremiah's scouting report, but not sure he's a fit?)
OT -
RB - Hampton
TE - Warren
WR -
DT - Graham
DE - Stewart, Landon Jackson
LB -
DB -
S - Starks
Thoughts?
