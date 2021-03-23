 Who are the top 4 FA we signed this year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who are the top 4 FA we signed this year?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

I am interested to see what people think of our 2021 FA signings. I have Fuller at one . But I'm at a loss with the other 3.
 
What a difficult assessment. Out FA class was lackluster to say the least.

1) Fuller
2) Brissett
3) Biegel (re-sign)
4) Skura
 
mckinney is a good mike linebacker..he’s in the top 4 for sure.
 
Justin Colemans college tape is pretty bad ***..

Fuller..McKinney...Coleman..Lawrence Guy..Brisset..
 
I think the trade for McKinney is going be huge for us.

Coleman should supplant Needham at slot.

Fuller of course.

Skura may give us the veteran Center we were hoping for when we signed Karras last year.
 
