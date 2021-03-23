Who are the top 4 FA we signed this year?

allsilverdreams
I am interested to see what people think of our 2021 FA signings. I have Fuller at one . But I'm at a loss with the other 3.
Didn't Biegel sign an extension? By definition, that's not a FA signing.What a difficult assessment. Out FA class was lackluster to say the least.
1) Fuller
2) Brissett
3) Biegel (re-sign)
4) Skura
Hey when our FA class looks like it does, throw me a bone lol.Didn't Biegel sign an extension? By definition, that's not a FA signing.