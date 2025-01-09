 Who are we bringing back? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who are we bringing back?

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
I hope we bring about half our free agents back only because they'll be cheaper than FAs from other teams and while we have 10 picks we're going to need to get more than 20 more players under contract simply just to field a roster. I think we're bringing nearly 10 of our own FAs back. Holland's gone for sure though.

I'll start, Tyrel Dodson. He'll cost about $3 million in 2025 in a three year deal worth $15M or so.
 
