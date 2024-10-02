 Who are you drafting? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

  • QB

    Votes: 16 84.2%

  • O Line

    Votes: 3 15.8%

  • Something else

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    19
Let's say the worst case scenario plays out and we end up with a top 3 pick next year, who are you drafting? A QB or an offensive lineman?
 
Tough to tell right now.

I've gotta see how the college season plays out, but I'm leaning QB.

I also want Texas's center. Kid is a STUD.

(Not with a top 3 pick though) I'd trade back into late rd 1 for him.
 
Almost never draft O line high. There is 5 linemen per college team, lots of them enter the draft. Linemen can be picked up later in the draft. If you know what you are doing. If not, then it won't help picking high.
 
Depends on Tua. If were replacing him, I am focusing on O line and picks for 2026.

I'm replacing him in 26,not 25.

So ideally trade down,gather more picks again, focusing on picks in 2026. Trading players for picks in 26.

Fixing the o line, first and foremost. Whether it's Tua, or making a play for Manning. Gotta get an o line
 
Even if Tua is our QB, I’m not against doing what the Falcons and Green Bay did with the position. At best you have a cheap backup who can have some very high trade value down the line. At worst you have your next guy because Tua got forced out of the game. I have been thinking we should do this since the injury occurred
 
Is Grier still here? Is McD?

I mean it depends on who is in charge and what is their long term plan.

If it's a "blow it up and start over" situation, I probably trade down to stockpile picks.

Yeah, I know that's not exciting, but we just drafted a LT, and AJ is serviceable so Tackle isn't imparative.

Any competent GM knows you don't draft your QB until there's a foundation in place, so that should wait a year.

Meanwhile stockpile picks so you can get the guy you want, rather than sloppy seconds.
 
If that's the decided course of action, you have to cut Tua loose after this season. Can't allow the additional contract guarantees to be triggered.
 
2026 looks like a much better draft for QBs.

If we get the #1 pick this year, I'd try to trade it for a haul of picks and focus on trenches in this draft.

It is early tho, one of these QBs might look incredible come January, so I'll keep an open mind.
 
It depends on where we select. I think we need to draft a QB since Tua should not be considered the long term QB option.

Since we are in salary cap hell, we need a QB on the cheap.

I don't think you necessarily need to use a top 5 draft pick on an O-lineman to improve the OL. Even if you get it right and land a stud, there are still 4 other OL positions to fill.

I am not opposed to trading down for a haul of draft picks. I just hope Grier is not part of this next rebuild.
 
Only if we can make sure we get the number 1 pick in 2026 for Arch Manning.
 
I think there is more than just Manning in that draft tho. I'm not sure, it's just what I've heard, I have to admit ignorance on this one, I havnt really looked into it yet.
 
If we have a top 3 pick than Grier is gone. Tua is one concussion away from his career being over. Let the new gm decide.
 
