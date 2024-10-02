Is Tua still our qb?Let's say the worst case scenario plays out and we end up with a top 3 pick next year, who are you drafting? A QB or an offensive lineman?
Is Grier still here? Is McD?Let's say the worst case scenario plays out and we end up with a top 3 pick next year, who are you drafting? A QB or an offensive lineman?
If that's the decided course of action, you have to cut Tua loose after this season. Can't allow the additional contract guarantees to be triggered.Depends on Tua. If were replacing him, I am focusing on O line and picks for 2026.
I'm replacing him in 26,not 25.
So ideally trade down,gather more picks again, focusing on picks in 2026. Trading players for picks in 26.
Fixing the o line, first and foremost. Whether it's Tua, or making a play for Manning. Gotta get an o line
Only if we can make sure we get the number 1 pick in 2026 for Arch Manning.2026 looks like a much better draft for QBs.
If we get the #1 pick this year, I'd try to trade it for a haul of picks and focus on trenches in this draft.
It is early tho, one of these QBs might look incredible come January, so I'll keep an open mind.
I think there is more than just Manning in that draft tho. I'm not sure, it's just what I've heard, I have to admit ignorance on this one, I havnt really looked into it yet.Only if we can make sure we get the number 1 pick in 2026 for Arch Manning.