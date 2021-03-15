Who are you most intrigued by with the remaining free agents?

Phinsince92
Rolling with Curtis Samuel.
Huge need and will get overpayed slightly but won’t get golladay money.
Andrews would be my 2nd choice. The more I think about it, with all the young green talent we have on the OL, I’d prefer a veteran presence anchoring the line.
