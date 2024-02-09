 Who Are You Pounding the Table For? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who Are You Pounding the Table For?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
23,391
Reaction score
30,271
Always love to ask this question. Would be awesome to know who McDaniel is pounding the table for and Weaver as the new DC.

I've got two so far:
1. Bowers
2. Verse

Yes, both are likely gone. But recent mocks have them within striking distance. Bowers is usually around 15-16, close enough perhaps for a trade-up (next year's 2nd rounder?). Can you imagine Hill, Waddle and Bowers? How do you defend that?

Close to pounding the table for Franklin, Thomas and D. Robinson. Mims? So hard for me to judge offensive line.

At 55, it's so much harder to speculate, but maybe Sanders if he makes it. Wilson at linebacker is someone else I like a lot, though injuries factor in. Legette perhaps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom