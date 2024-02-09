Who Are You Pounding the Table For?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Always love to ask this question. Would be awesome to know who McDaniel is pounding the table for and Weaver as the new DC.
I've got two so far:
1. Bowers
2. Verse
Yes, both are likely gone. But recent mocks have them within striking distance. Bowers is usually around 15-16, close enough perhaps for a trade-up (next year's 2nd rounder?). Can you imagine Hill, Waddle and Bowers? How do you defend that?
Close to pounding the table for Franklin, Thomas and D. Robinson. Mims? So hard for me to judge offensive line.
At 55, it's so much harder to speculate, but maybe Sanders if he makes it. Wilson at linebacker is someone else I like a lot, though injuries factor in. Legette perhaps.
I've got two so far:
1. Bowers
2. Verse
Yes, both are likely gone. But recent mocks have them within striking distance. Bowers is usually around 15-16, close enough perhaps for a trade-up (next year's 2nd rounder?). Can you imagine Hill, Waddle and Bowers? How do you defend that?
Close to pounding the table for Franklin, Thomas and D. Robinson. Mims? So hard for me to judge offensive line.
At 55, it's so much harder to speculate, but maybe Sanders if he makes it. Wilson at linebacker is someone else I like a lot, though injuries factor in. Legette perhaps.