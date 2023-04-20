Who Are You?

Genius lyrics.... Genius band.



I woke up in a SoHo doorway, a policeman knew my name.



He said, "You can go sleep at home tonight,

If you can get up and walk away"



I'm Mach2. Grew up a Lions fan (2nd was the Joe Cool 9ers) in rural MI, so I'm well acquainted with futility and disappointment.



Came to FL for spring break on leave in the mid eighties, and never went "home".....lol.



In those days, it was nearly impossible to closely follow an out of market team, so naturally, with Marino being a demigod, the Phins became my beloved team.



There was a day when losses hit me hard, and put me in a bad mood until mid week. As I grew older, I learned to not take it so seriously, and derive enjoyment from my team, and the beauty of the game itself.



As many of you probably realize, I spend a lot of time here. I really enjoy the site and "most" of the members. Much like actual brothers, we can argue and "beat up on" each other, but we are still Dolphin brotherhood.



Luv you guys.......



And that folks, is about as sappy as I have been in decades (affairs of the heart notwithstanding......