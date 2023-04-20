 Who Are You? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who Are You?

S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,208
Reaction score
1,681


Great tune, great band and a great thread based on many years of history. Simple as can be you get to talk about your favorite topic in yourself a bit.

Over the years this has proven to be an informative and fun thread with no downside. Posters found they are neighbors, do the same work and countless other stories. I reduced "some" animosity in posts as it is easier to take shots at those you know nothing about.

I am So Be aka Joe, from NE Pa but most adult life on south Beach, N O, Cali, CT and Bahamas as a project manager in commercial construction. I liked the Dolphins as an Eagle fan when a kid as I loved westerns . see Butch & Sun Dance. Phinatic since the 80's and been to MANY a game. Posting on my team for over 30 years, still do not understand why and have watched tape on our Ol for 12 years and do not think the best therapist could possibly explain why. :cool:

Next?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
20,545
Reaction score
49,270
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Genius lyrics.... Genius band.

I woke up in a SoHo doorway, a policeman knew my name.

He said, "You can go sleep at home tonight,
If you can get up and walk away"

I'm Mach2. Grew up a Lions fan (2nd was the Joe Cool 9ers) in rural MI, so I'm well acquainted with futility and disappointment.

Came to FL for spring break on leave in the mid eighties, and never went "home".....lol.

In those days, it was nearly impossible to closely follow an out of market team, so naturally, with Marino being a demigod, the Phins became my beloved team.

There was a day when losses hit me hard, and put me in a bad mood until mid week. As I grew older, I learned to not take it so seriously, and derive enjoyment from my team, and the beauty of the game itself.

As many of you probably realize, I spend a lot of time here. I really enjoy the site and "most" of the members. Much like actual brothers, we can argue and "beat up on" each other, but we are still Dolphin brotherhood.

Luv you guys.......

And that folks, is about as sappy as I have been in decades (affairs of the heart notwithstanding......
 
G

gregorygrant83

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
10,079
Reaction score
8,659
My name is Luka! I live on the 2nd floor.

Seriously, I'm a Dolphin fan from the beginning. I was a young kid and felt like it made sense to be a fan of one of newest teams. FIrst couple of years were rough, but I didn't know better or really care. Once Shula took over things quickly started improving.

The game was different in the early 70's modern fans would call it boring 75% of the time. However, I still look back at 70's NFL football with great joy. Dolphins were my favorite team, but loved the league in general. Terry Metcalf with the Cardinals was a joy to watch... Love Bert Jones even though he played for the rival Colts... In falt loved that Colts defense too led by John Dutton in the mid 70's, not so much the early 70's defense with Mike Curtis. Seems like every team had something worthy of watching them for. Even the lowly Saints had Archie Manning, Chuck Muncie and Wes Chandler at one point

The 1980's didn't bring any championships, but it had had a lot of excitement. Mostly during the Marino era of course.
 
Last edited:
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,208
Reaction score
1,681
Mach2 said:
Genius lyrics.... Genius band.

I woke up in a SoHo doorway, a policeman knew my name.

He said, "You can go sleep at home tonight,
If you can get up and walk away"

I'm Mach2. Grew up a Lions fan (2nd was the Joe Cool 9ers) in rural MI, so I'm well acquainted with futility and disappointment.

Came to FL for spring break on leave in the mid eighties, and never went "home".....lol.

In those days, it was nearly impossible to closely follow an out of market team, so naturally, with Marino being a demigod, the Phins became my beloved team.

There was a day when losses hit me hard, and put me in a bad mood until mid week. As I grew older, I learned to not take it so seriously, and derive enjoyment from my team, and the beauty of the game itself.

As many of you probably realize, I spend a lot of time here. I really enjoy the site and "most" of the members. Much like actual brothers, we can argue and "beat up on" each other, but we are still Dolphin brotherhood.

Luv you guys.......

And that folks, is about as sappy as I have been in decades (affairs of the heart notwithstanding......
Click to expand...
Great post man.
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,208
Reaction score
1,681
Guys, NOT a pic and show thread, they do not fit. This is kinda up close and personal. The OP was just adding to the thread.

I have to ask that big pics be deleted.
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
12,031
Reaction score
17,371
Age
53
Location
North Port, FL
So Be said:


Great tune, great band and a great thread based on many years of history. Simple as can be you get to talk about your favorite topic in yourself a bit.

Over the years this has proven to be an informative and fun thread with no downside. Posters found they are neighbors, do the same work and countless other stories. I reduced "some" animosity in posts as it is easier to take shots at those you know nothing about.

I am So Be aka Joe, from NE Pa but most adult life on south Beach, N O, Cali, CT and Bahamas as a project manager in commercial construction. I liked the Dolphins as an Eagle fan when a kid as I loved westerns . see Butch & Sun Dance. Phinatic since the 80's and been to MANY a game. Posting on my team for over 30 years, still do not understand why and have watched tape on our Ol for 12 years and do not think the best therapist could possibly explain why. :cool:

Next?
Click to expand...


Where in NEPA? We may have had this conversation already.
 
S

So Be

Club Member
Joined
Jul 2, 2006
Messages
16,208
Reaction score
1,681
The Goat said:
Where in NEPA? We may have had this conversation already.
Click to expand...
Far be from me to argue with Ghosties but must disagree. If so, all you have to do is copy and paste without even thinking. Best
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom