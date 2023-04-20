Who Are You?

Great tune, great band and a great thread based on many years of history. Simple as can be you get to talk about your favorite topic in yourself a bit.
Over the years this has proven to be an informative and fun thread with no downside. Posters found they are neighbors, do the same work and countless other stories. I reduced "some" animosity in posts as it is easier to take shots at those you know nothing about.
I am So Be aka Joe, from NE Pa but most adult life on south Beach, N O, Cali, CT and Bahamas as a project manager in commercial construction. I liked the Dolphins as an Eagle fan when a kid as I loved westerns . see Butch & Sun Dance. Phinatic since the 80's and been to MANY a game. Posting on my team for over 30 years, still do not understand why and have watched tape on our Ol for 12 years and do not think the best therapist could possibly explain why.
Next?