Who become 1st round targets now?

Carne Asada
Club Member
I don't think Tate will make it to #11. We could definately use any of these guys and they are all likely to be there.
Fano
Tyson
Sadiq
Ioane
Proctor
Freeling
I wonder who the Browns will pick. Most everybody give them Fano but there's a chance they'll take Proctor instead. Fano would be awesome at RG in our scheme and we could slide him outside next year when Jackson's gone.
