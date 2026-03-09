 Who become 1st round targets now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who become 1st round targets now?

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

there be no distractions for our team
Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
2,985
Reaction score
2,975
I don't think Tate will make it to #11. We could definately use any of these guys and they are all likely to be there.

Fano
Tyson
Sadiq
Ioane
Proctor
Freeling

I wonder who the Browns will pick. Most everybody give them Fano but there's a chance they'll take Proctor instead. Fano would be awesome at RG in our scheme and we could slide him outside next year when Jackson's gone.
 
Carne Asada said:
I don't think Tate will make it to #11. We could definately use any of these guys and they are all likely to be there.

Fano
Tyson
Sadiq
Ioane
Proctor
Freeling

I wonder who the Browns will pick. Most everybody give them Fano but there's a chance they'll take Proctor instead. Fano would be awesome at RG in our scheme and we could slide him outside next year when Jackson's gone.
Click to expand...
Mauigoa is a natural RT, but I believe he will be gone prior to Fano. If not, grab a generational RT.. who could slide in side, according some in the know.
 
I think offensive line becomes more of a possibility, but I'm guessing it's Faulk.
 
IMAWriter said:
Mauigoa is a natural RT, but I believe he will be gone prior to Fano. If not, grab a generational RT.. who could slide in side, according some in the know.
Click to expand...
I don't think Mauigoa makes it to 11. I only think Fano may because Proctor played LT and measured much better than Fano

I don't rate Proctor higher just because there's a lot of projection from a 350 pound LT to slide into a split zone RG.

I think he would struggle run blocking from the RG position in our scheme. I don't think he would make it into the second and third level ever at all.
 
I like fano upside the most but I really struggle with that arm length at right tackle I’d prefer a better frame. So I’d be doubling up on a true tackle ideal fit at 43 if it’s there.

Question for me though is should fano be a right or left guard.

It’s either him or the Penn state kid if I got to take one at 11
 
Carne Asada said:
I don't think Mauigoa makes it to 11. I only think Fano may because Proctor played LT and measured much better than Fano

I don't rate Proctor higher just because there's a lot of projection from a 350 pound LT to slide into a split zone RG.

I think he would struggle run blocking from the RG position in our scheme. I don't think he would make it into the second and third level ever at all.
Click to expand...

Ehh Mauigoa is an average athlete. I don’t see future all pro there anywhere. Most all pros are really athletic be it tackle or guard.

He skipped the combine athlete tests cause I’m sure he knows he is average at best with it.

Best thing in his game for me is play strength he’s got it. Upside? Don’t see it. High end feet and movement skills nah.

If I had to guess he’s probably a 5.2 40 guy maybe even 5.3 combine time wise.
 
Fano is sudden. He’s got some burst to him and some explosive cod. But if you let guys gain the shoulder in space at right tackle you’re gonna have problems. And he does that. In college he’s gotten away with it in the pros I expect guys to clear him.

It’s not like I can bank on his arm length to help offset. It’s gonna have to come from his lower half.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom