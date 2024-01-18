 Who could be our target in FA with our cap situation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who could be our target in FA with our cap situation

fastball83

fastball83

May 18, 2004
1,499
482
54
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,

I am too much confused with cap working mathematics......but who in FA class this year could be our target at TE, OL, DL and LB with our cap problem ?

IMO we must pick Mc Carthy in this draft to be our back up ( cheaper than a veteran back up), and perhaps our starter in 2025 if tua don't improve next year and after that draft OL and OL and OL ......

thanks
 
