Who could be our target in FA with our cap situation

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,499
- Reaction score
- 482
- Age
- 54
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello,
I am too much confused with cap working mathematics......but who in FA class this year could be our target at TE, OL, DL and LB with our cap problem ?
IMO we must pick Mc Carthy in this draft to be our back up ( cheaper than a veteran back up), and perhaps our starter in 2025 if tua don't improve next year and after that draft OL and OL and OL ......
thanks
I am too much confused with cap working mathematics......but who in FA class this year could be our target at TE, OL, DL and LB with our cap problem ?
IMO we must pick Mc Carthy in this draft to be our back up ( cheaper than a veteran back up), and perhaps our starter in 2025 if tua don't improve next year and after that draft OL and OL and OL ......
thanks