 who DID you want? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

who DID you want?

fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
13,432
Reaction score
16,339
Go on record. 1st 2 rounds only. Didn't want Chop or Paul? who would you have selected? Not a position. Give a name.
For me? I'm already on record for a few years. I don't follow individual prospects. All I ever want is a position of need and no reaching.

(Actually, I don't expect many to go on record until November).
 
Barton and Haynes.

I wanted what I considered to be high floor immediate starters. Guys that would be long term solutions at LG and RG. But I acknowledge drafting guards in the first and second rounds is poor value. If the edge and LT we drafted become even middle tier starters they will be much smarter picks. You can get two proven middle tier guards for less than one middle tier edge or LT.

Most of the picks were a surprise for me so I was taken aback initially. Given time to reflect I see the wisdom in the selections and feel much better about them.
 
Insurance and/or replacements for all the injured players that derailed our season last year.
 
I really like Chop. I just do not understand the Wright pick. Even if he turns out to be good I don't understand it. The last position on the entire team to stockpile talent. I would've preferred Rosengarten to Paul as he seems like a better system fit.
 
I'm on record saying the one thing I'd have done differently would have been Beebe instead of Paul
 
I wanted Barton in the first round and Beebe in the second round. I felt going into the draft that drafting offensive linemen should be their priority and I’m not sure they got the best lineman available by selecting Paul in the second round.
 
Rockchalk said:
I really like Chop. I just do not understand the Wright pick. Even if he turns out to be good I don't understand it. The last position on the entire team to stockpile talent. I would've preferred Rosengarten to Paul as he seems like a better system fit.
Click to expand...

There were points last year where we didn’t have Achane, Brooks or Wilson.

At the end of the day Mostert is still 32 and you never know when that mirage comes to an end.

Wright ensures you can maintain a high talent level in that room without having to spend money. We might need to cut RM after the season and save that nearly $3.1M in cap space.

If Mike McDaniel loves a RB, especially a big explosive one, you get that RB. I fully expect him to use Achane and Wright together.

Guys who can break tackles and take it 80 yards to the house are pretty rare.
 
1972forever said:
I wanted Barton in the first round and Beebe in the second round. I felt going into the draft that drafting offensive linemen should be their priority and I’m not sure they got the best lineman available by selecting Paul in the second round.
Click to expand...
Generally I agree but I feel Grier / Coach are still not sure of the JP/Chubb health issue and wanted to have some insurance there first.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom