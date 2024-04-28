who DID you want?

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Club Member
Go on record. 1st 2 rounds only. Didn't want Chop or Paul? who would you have selected? Not a position. Give a name.
For me? I'm already on record for a few years. I don't follow individual prospects. All I ever want is a position of need and no reaching.
(Actually, I don't expect many to go on record until November).
