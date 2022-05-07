Who do you bet on in the Dolphin Derby???

Let's assume Miami keeps 6 wrs and that Hill, Waddle, Wilson and Ezukanma are roster locks.



Here's the field for the 2022 Dolphin (wr) Derby:



1 - Preston Williams

2 - Lynn Bowden

3 - Trent Sherfield

4 - River Cracraft

5 - Jaylen Sanders

6 - Tanner Conner

7- Devonte Dedmon

8- Cody Core





Who are your favorites to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the race and who are your two longest shots to make the 53 man roster. My pick for the two longest shots to make the roster would be Core and Dedmon. However, Core has been in NFL camps and knows what he's doing and Conner is raw and might seem way over his head early.