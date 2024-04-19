Who Do You Toss the Table for?

Let’s be honest, we are going to talk ourselves into whoever the Fins pick.



But, just for fun, this thread is for those players that are being talked about for the Fins at 21 but would kind of be a bummer to you if they were the pick.



I’ll start with 3:



JPJ - positional value and injury read flags aside, dude just isn’t my cup of tea; feels like a major reach



Laiatu Latu - injury history, lack of production against the PAC12 big boys, middling traits; would rather take Chop; give me the dudes that just need to be coached up; feels like Latu is at his ceiling



Mims - I concede I could be extremely wrong on this guy, but I would rather let some other team find out; there’s just something about his demeanor…not sure he loves football; that first round contract is a lot of money, and I’m just very worried he won’t work to fulfill his enormous potential