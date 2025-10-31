 Who do you want as the next head coach that we could realistically get? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who do you want as the next head coach that we could realistically get?

S

Some Dude

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 1, 2025
Messages
726
Reaction score
1,006
Location
Mordor
For the sake of discussion, let's say McD sees this season through to the end, and is released after the season. Who do you think we should target?

I don't have an answer for this personally, someone like Eric Bieniemy is a bit intriguing. Good O-coordinator, but maybe a bit of an asshole from my understanding. We probably need someone with a bit of asshole at this point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom