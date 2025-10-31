Who do you want as the next head coach that we could realistically get?

For the sake of discussion, let's say McD sees this season through to the end, and is released after the season. Who do you think we should target?
I don't have an answer for this personally, someone like Eric Bieniemy is a bit intriguing. Good O-coordinator, but maybe a bit of an asshole from my understanding. We probably need someone with a bit of asshole at this point.
