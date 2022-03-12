 Who do you want in FA and the Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who do you want in FA and the Draft

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,300
Reaction score
228
Age
52
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello

This morning I read update on FA and rumors on many site, and after this read, here is the names I like

FA :

OL : Tomlinson, Fisher, and sleepers Feeney and Britt (they were starters for many years in different teams so I thank they are not bad).
WR : Amari Cooper would be great else ......Robinson and after that nobody really jump at my eyes
LB : Wagner, Barr or Reddick and a sleeper who started for the patsies Bentley (look at his stats on spotrac) if healthy
RB : I would resign Duke and Lindsay
DE : resign Ogbah if the deal is right but not if he's too expensive

Draft :

OL : Linderbaum, Kinnard,
WR : London, Burks or Dotson
RB :Walker, Hall, Spiller
LB : dean, tindal, Mc Fadden
CB McDuffie,

I think with many of them we could really improve our beloved dolphins
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom