Who do you want in FA and the Draft

Hello



This morning I read update on FA and rumors on many site, and after this read, here is the names I like



FA :



OL : Tomlinson, Fisher, and sleepers Feeney and Britt (they were starters for many years in different teams so I thank they are not bad).

WR : Amari Cooper would be great else ......Robinson and after that nobody really jump at my eyes

LB : Wagner, Barr or Reddick and a sleeper who started for the patsies Bentley (look at his stats on spotrac) if healthy

RB : I would resign Duke and Lindsay

DE : resign Ogbah if the deal is right but not if he's too expensive



Draft :



OL : Linderbaum, Kinnard,

WR : London, Burks or Dotson

RB :Walker, Hall, Spiller

LB : dean, tindal, Mc Fadden

CB McDuffie,



I think with many of them we could really improve our beloved dolphins