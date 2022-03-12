Who do you want in FA and the Draft

fastball83
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,300
- Reaction score
- 228
- Age
- 52
- Location
- france (ST ETIENNE)
Hello
This morning I read update on FA and rumors on many site, and after this read, here is the names I like
FA :
OL : Tomlinson, Fisher, and sleepers Feeney and Britt (they were starters for many years in different teams so I thank they are not bad).
WR : Amari Cooper would be great else ......Robinson and after that nobody really jump at my eyes
LB : Wagner, Barr or Reddick and a sleeper who started for the patsies Bentley (look at his stats on spotrac) if healthy
RB : I would resign Duke and Lindsay
DE : resign Ogbah if the deal is right but not if he's too expensive
Draft :
OL : Linderbaum, Kinnard,
WR : London, Burks or Dotson
RB :Walker, Hall, Spiller
LB : dean, tindal, Mc Fadden
CB McDuffie,
I think with many of them we could really improve our beloved dolphins
This morning I read update on FA and rumors on many site, and after this read, here is the names I like
FA :
OL : Tomlinson, Fisher, and sleepers Feeney and Britt (they were starters for many years in different teams so I thank they are not bad).
WR : Amari Cooper would be great else ......Robinson and after that nobody really jump at my eyes
LB : Wagner, Barr or Reddick and a sleeper who started for the patsies Bentley (look at his stats on spotrac) if healthy
RB : I would resign Duke and Lindsay
DE : resign Ogbah if the deal is right but not if he's too expensive
Draft :
OL : Linderbaum, Kinnard,
WR : London, Burks or Dotson
RB :Walker, Hall, Spiller
LB : dean, tindal, Mc Fadden
CB McDuffie,
I think with many of them we could really improve our beloved dolphins