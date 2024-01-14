Who do you want to stay and who needs to go

fins317
Forget about the money. The salary cap moves and can be manipulated which our front office seems to be adept at manipulating.
Free Agent Players I want to see stay:
Connor Williams
Raekwon Davis
Christian Wilkins
Jerome Baker
Robert Hunt
Andrew VanGinkle
Isaiah Wynn
Robert Jones
Brandon Jones
Let em Fly:
Jake Bailey
Cedric Wilson
'Eli Apple
Salvon Ahmed
Jonothan Harrison
Calvin Munson
Tyler Kroft
