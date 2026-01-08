Who Fired Mike McDaniel?

PLEASE READ BEFORE VOTING IN THE POLL.



Was it Ross? He ultimately has to pull the trigger, but I think he did not get there on his own because McDaniel would have been fired during the season or right on Black Monday.



I don't think it was primarily Aikman's input, because McDaniel would have been gone on Black Monday too.



Therefore I am left with two choices:



They have a backdoor deal with Harbaugh already, and had to announce the McDaniel firing to get Harbaugh in here.



OR



The interview candidates themselves fired McDaniel. They all came in with huge reservations about working with him. They may have even lost candidates, like Alex Halaby, who could have said "no way no how will I work with him for even a year" and excused himself from the process. It is really odd, Halaby, with his background, did not make it to the final 4, but Champ Kelly, of all people did.



It could be Harbaugh, but I am going with the interview candidates. It is a tough call.



PLEASE NO WISE GUY ANSWERS THAT IT WAS ROSS BECAUSE ROSS HAS TO DO IT AT THE END OF THE DAY. WE ALL KNOW THAT.