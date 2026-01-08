 Who Fired Mike McDaniel? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who Fired Mike McDaniel?

Who fired Mike McDaniel

  • Ross

  • Aikman

  • A Backdoor Harbaugh Deal

  • The Interview Candidates

  • Other

PLEASE READ BEFORE VOTING IN THE POLL.

Was it Ross? He ultimately has to pull the trigger, but I think he did not get there on his own because McDaniel would have been fired during the season or right on Black Monday.

I don't think it was primarily Aikman's input, because McDaniel would have been gone on Black Monday too.

Therefore I am left with two choices:

They have a backdoor deal with Harbaugh already, and had to announce the McDaniel firing to get Harbaugh in here.

OR

The interview candidates themselves fired McDaniel. They all came in with huge reservations about working with him. They may have even lost candidates, like Alex Halaby, who could have said "no way no how will I work with him for even a year" and excused himself from the process. It is really odd, Halaby, with his background, did not make it to the final 4, but Champ Kelly, of all people did.

It could be Harbaugh, but I am going with the interview candidates. It is a tough call.

Once again, this feels like not the most straightforward of processes. That is for sure.
 
I vote Option 2 but think there was enough momentum in the national media including from guys like Troy Aikman and many national talk show hosts that it hit Ross and his inner circle in a way that made this move necessary.

Whoever it was we should give a hearty thank you because without a lot of pressure from the right people, we're still looking a McD regime.
 
I'd accept any answer except Ross
 
agree. ross did not get there on his own that is for sure
 
I will say this, Ross was more patient then I would have been. Grier and McDaniel on Halloween is what I would have done. That 1-6 start was atrocious.

To McDaniel's credit, the team has some moments. The wins over Atlanta and Buffalo were the highlights of the season.

Kudos to Ross for letting it play out, listening to others, and seemingly going for John Harbaugh.

Ultimately, it's his decision although I'm sure he wanted some outside views. I think everything changed when Baltimore let Harbaugh go.
 
GM Candidates when Ross asked them to keep McD

1767896739880.gif
 
What’s it matter. The important part is he’s gone. Thank God! Get great GM. Then Harbough or Stephanski
 
Its my turn to take a page out of this book....

1000017586.png


We did this becuase WE ARE GETTING HARBAUGH!!!!

Behind the scenes its already done, were getting a Chad as a GM, so by name alone hes already smarter than any GM weve ever had and Harbaugh is already working on his staff with Chad, whos relaying messages to the search committee.

Its already done, we have our coach for the next decade or two and we WILL BECOME A PERENNIAL PLAYOFF TEAM SOON!!!
 
