Who got screwed worse: Tua or DolFans?

ChitownPhins28
- Dec 9, 2019
- 1,719
- 1,635
- 50
- Aurora IL
Watching the Chargers now beat up the Raiders on a Real Team with Real Coaching is flat-out HELL for us to see. At least Tua has a few milion reasons to suffer through but his chances of ever earning that 2nd big money contract are nil. His career is probably over soon.
David Carr 2 (or however many, whatever).
Getting drafted by this Dumpster Fire means Tua should start practicing to be a color analyst.
