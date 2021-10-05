 Who got screwed worse: Tua or DolFans? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who got screwed worse: Tua or DolFans?

C

ChitownPhins28

Dec 9, 2019
1,719
1,635
50
Aurora IL
Watching the Chargers now beat up the Raiders on a Real Team with Real Coaching is flat-out HELL for us to see. At least Tua has a few milion reasons to suffer through but his chances of ever earning that 2nd big money contract are nil. His career is probably over soon.
David Carr 2 (or however many, whatever).
Getting drafted by this Dumpster Fire means Tua should start practicing to be a color analyst.
 
djphinfan

Apr 19, 2006
5,788
3,825
Tua..

He was admittedly not ready to play mentally and physically, but was forced into a stating lineup with a coordinator who had no clue he wasn’t gonna be going with the incredibly deserving player that is Fitzpatrick..

Something don’t smell right..

Completely disrespectful handling of two very important and relevant situations..

All context and evidence was there to make accurate, simple, ethical, strategic decisions and the staff completely ****ed up to the tenth degree

So what they did to Tua and now their strong interest in acquiring Watson, it’s football abuse.
 
Marino1313

Feb 5, 2006
2,698
1,250
Toronto
Man, Herbert looks so good. He’s just got it. What a throw for that TD just now.

Folks, we got the wrong QB.
 
LargoFin

Mar 30, 2018
3,135
1,977
48
Largo, Florida
Tua was never as good as Herbert. He did not get screwed, he got lucky to be drafted #5 overall and was handed the QB job. He has it good.
 
M

Mr. Day

Aug 14, 2005
1,763
158
It really hurts to see the quarterback that the Dolphins should have had lighting things up tonight. Take an injury prone, already injured, light in the behind quarterback over a quarterback that appears to have been created on Madden. SMH. I am starting to believe that the Dolphins made a deal with the devil for that undefeated season.
 
A

AvogadrosNumber

Apr 30, 2016
561
746
lol this isn't our first miss the last 20+ years. add it to the list and let real organizations like the Chargers draft and develop Qbs. we wouldn't know what to do with Herbert anyway.

organizations make Qbs and we ain't one
 
O

opticblazed

Apr 23, 2010
960
804
ChitownPhins28 said:
Watching the Chargers now beat up the Raiders on a Real Team with Real Coaching is flat-out HELL for us to see. At least Tua has a few milion reasons to suffer through but his chances of ever earning that 2nd big money contract are nil. His career is probably over soon.
David Carr 2 (or however many, whatever).
Getting drafted by this Dumpster Fire means Tua should start practicing to be a color analyst.
Definitely tua
 
royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
16,565
12,380
New Jersey
To be fair, wasn’t Herbert considered “2nd tier” of the top QBs that year? I recall some guys on here saying they wanted him, but not many.
 
M

Jan 4, 2021
753
1,102
32
South Carolina
Tross86 said:
If you’re Ross how do you not fire Grier immediately? He made a generational mistake that cannot be forgiven. For the next 15 years we’ll be wondering what-if.
Bc even though most refuse to believe it... Grier/Flo didn’t want Tua they wanted Herbert.

Ross tried to make a deal with Cincy to get up to #1 to take Burrow but that got shot down rather quickly and when it happened Ross already had his mind made up on Tua who he’s loved since Tua threw that game winner against Georgia for the title. Tua was 1000% a Ross pick. Grier nor Flo had nothing to do with it and had no choice but to listen to the boss.
 
