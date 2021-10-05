Who got screwed worse: Tua or DolFans?

Tua..



He was admittedly not ready to play mentally and physically, but was forced into a stating lineup with a coordinator who had no clue he wasn’t gonna be going with the incredibly deserving player that is Fitzpatrick..



Something don’t smell right..



Completely disrespectful handling of two very important and relevant situations..



All context and evidence was there to make accurate, simple, ethical, strategic decisions and the staff completely ****ed up to the tenth degree



So what they did to Tua and now their strong interest in acquiring Watson, it’s football abuse.