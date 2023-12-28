 Who have been the top 5 players on offense and defense for the Dolphins this season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who have been the top 5 players on offense and defense for the Dolphins this season?

Danny

Danny

Couple of things here.....my question is the top 5 on offense and on defense THIS season only.....what players have done in the past don’t matter and the other thing is, in order to make my list I went with players that actually played most of the games......we have some very good players that have missed too many games this year to make the list.

Offense in no particular order

1-Tua
2-Hill
3-Mostert
4-Waddle
5-Jackson

Hunt and Williams have missed too many games and therefore did not make the list

Defense in no particular order

1-Seiler
2-AVG
3-Wilkins
4-Chubb
5-Holland

again, Phillips missed too many games.......Ramsey missed too many games as well and Howard is not a top 5 on this defense imo

anyway, who are your 5?

I think Ramsey
Only argument I have is I would put Ramsey over Holland. He has transformed the defense since his return
 
I think Ramsey

Only argument I have is I would put Ramsey over Holland. He has transformed the defense since his return
Ramsey's only played 8 games out of 15 and that's the reason I left him out.....he's been very good tho as has Long and Elliott but I can’t put them over the 5 I picked
 
If you're counting injuries, Ramsey would be near the top on defense. It's amazing how much better this unit has been with him. Obviously, Phillips was having a pro bowl type year before he got hurt.
 
I'd put Phillips in over Holland. And I'd put Ramsey in over Phillips just for the impact on defense he made. We needed someone in the secondary because the top 5 players are on the DL, and Ramsey provided that.
Top 5: DL starters plus Ramsey.

On offense, the fifth player is just a spare wheel.
 
Ramsey's only played 8 games out of 15 and that's the reason I left him out.....he's been very good tho as has Long and Elliott but I can’t put them over the 5 I picked
I hear ya. Holland has missed a bunch of time too, and for me he was having a solid but not spectacular season to the point of his injury. I am really looking forward to his return though, I think we can all agree our secondary can only get better with all hands on deck and that should be a scary thought for our upcoming opponents. Elliott has surprised, and Long is just outstanding, they are definitely honorable mention.
 
