Who have been the top 5 players on offense and defense for the Dolphins this season?

Couple of things here.....my question is the top 5 on offense and on defense THIS season only.....what players have done in the past don’t matter and the other thing is, in order to make my list I went with players that actually played most of the games......we have some very good players that have missed too many games this year to make the list.



Offense in no particular order



1-Tua

2-Hill

3-Mostert

4-Waddle

5-Jackson



Hunt and Williams have missed too many games and therefore did not make the list



Defense in no particular order



1-Seiler

2-AVG

3-Wilkins

4-Chubb

5-Holland



again, Phillips missed too many games.......Ramsey missed too many games as well and Howard is not a top 5 on this defense imo



anyway, who are your 5?



PS-assistant coach for this season-Barry Butch