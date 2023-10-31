 Who here wanted Deshaun Watson over Tua? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who here wanted Deshaun Watson over Tua?

Mike13

Mike13

Thread inspired by this incredibly dumb headline.


Be honest and there's no shame in admitting you were wrong for wanting an overrated, unrepentant serial sex pest.

I'll go first and l I'll admit at one time that was me, not because necessarily I didnt believe in Tua, but because Watson looked like a generational talent and I didnt want to relive the Brees mistake, but then more and more women began to come out against him and I had my doubts about Watson's side of the story.

But yeah I was wrong. I probably should have kept the faith in a genuinely good kid who is probably going to be an MVP and the QB we've all wanted for 23 years.



And yes its hypocritical to criticize Watson and cheer for Hill, given Hill's past of domestic abuse. I'll admit that Tyreek isnt a saint either.
 
Hell no. I didn’t want Watson in Miami regardless who was the QB there. I always knew he was way overhyped and overrated. Plus he’s a douche.
 
I spent months upon months fighting with a guy named Devlin. I hated the idea of Watson for a bunch of reasons, the lawsuits, fact we didn't need him with Tua but ultimately the fact that the guy had/has no moral compass and he never was that good. Guy is a BUM.
 
Being honest here, I never wanted him based on what he was accused of. I've been a huge Tua fan since he was drafted and was always hoping he would get to the level he is playing at today, there were some really tough times that tested that hope the first couple of years though.
However, before he was drafted, I was really hoping Josh Rosen would show enough that we wouldn't need to draft any QB, but that didn't go so well!
 
I didn't want him because of the price and i thought the NFL was going to issue a nuclear suspension to him.
The fact he has looked mediocre after giving him that asinine contract is just further proof we dodged a bullet.
Staying away from Watson and firing Flores changed the whole trajectory of the franchise, Ross finally got it right.
 
It's a hindsight thing, you can't blame people for expressing interest in a pro-bowl QB over the body of work that Tua had put on tape at that point. No one could have known how dysfunctional Flores really was for Tua's career.

I can just say now "thank god it didn't happen".
 
zucca said:
I spent months upon months fighting with a guy named Devlin. I hated the idea of Watson for a bunch of reasons, the lawsuits, fact we didn't need him with Tua but ultimately the fact that the guy had/has no moral compass and he never was that good. Guy is a BUM.
Click to expand...
I remember that poster. Disappear once Tua started playing well. Must be a coincidence.
 
I'll admit, I was on the fence. I was just sick of mediocre QB play, and Tua was being held back by Flores. The character issues cleared that up for me. Didn't want that down in Miami, and Tua is a high character guy. The right choice was made!
 
