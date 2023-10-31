Who here wanted Deshaun Watson over Tua?

Be honest and there's no shame in admitting you were wrong for wanting an overrated, unrepentant serial sex pest.I'll go first and l I'll admit at one time that was me, not because necessarily I didnt believe in Tua, but because Watson looked like a generational talent and I didnt want to relive the Brees mistake, but then more and more women began to come out against him and I had my doubts about Watson's side of the story.But yeah I was wrong. I probably should have kept the faith in a genuinely good kid who is probably going to be an MVP and the QB we've all wanted for 23 years.And yes its hypocritical to criticize Watson and cheer for Hill, given Hill's past of domestic abuse. I'll admit that Tyreek isnt a saint either.