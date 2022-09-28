who is better, Philly or Dolphins?

I see a lot of the talking heads who say they believe in Philly more than the Dolphins and I am confused at why. First, I have to admit I have not watched Philly this year, only highlights and Hurts is playing amazing football. At the same time, they haven't played a good team yet and the Dolphins have played 3 with 2 of them being legit SB contenders. Is this just a case of the media's hate of the Dolphins or is it a legit assessment of both teams?