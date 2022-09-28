 who is better, Philly or Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

who is better, Philly or Dolphins?

Riftur

Riftur

I see a lot of the talking heads who say they believe in Philly more than the Dolphins and I am confused at why. First, I have to admit I have not watched Philly this year, only highlights and Hurts is playing amazing football. At the same time, they haven't played a good team yet and the Dolphins have played 3 with 2 of them being legit SB contenders. Is this just a case of the media's hate of the Dolphins or is it a legit assessment of both teams?
 
andyahs

andyahs

To me it's subjective. I think those who have been against Tua have a hard time trusting him to keep winning. Several outlets had us #1

Both teams are playing well and yes our schedule has been tougher but in the larger picture it doesn't matter.

Keep playing well and these taking heads will change their tune.
 
STUGATS

STUGATS

Miami has certainly played the tougher schedule. You know the narrative agaisnt is though from the national media. Think back to training camp this year when they said it wasn’t close between us.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I haven’t seen Hurts play yet this year against a top defense. Lions, Washington? Seriously? Not saying we’re better but I think at this point we’re more dynamic. At the end of the day the eagles also play in a weaker division
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Some may have forgotten how our #1's dominated theirs in the joint practice we had. The pre-season game doesn't really count for much since none of the #1's even played, but at the practice went badly for Philly.
 
