Who Is It Gonna Be? Boyle or Huntley

Which QB Starts Monday Night?

  • Boyle

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Huntley

    Votes: 13 86.7%
McDaniel still won't give an answer, which is fine per tweet below. It is all performative BS, they know who will start by now, that QB has to be getting most of the reps in practice. All signs from the media chatter seem to point to Huntley. But will it be Huntley? The different play style is interesting, as is his experience. But he has not been here a long time, our offense is complicated, and I am not sure how suited he is to run our offense. McDaniel didn't seem that willing or able to change things much last week to accommodate Skylar, so will he do it for Huntley? Boyle actually didn't look half bad last week, seemed in command, and actually almost got them back in the game were it not for stone hands Smythe. I am going to go against the grain and vote Boyle, but we will see.

To make it clear, I am asking what they will do, not what you would do. That color is great in the comments section.

Side note, I am still a bit surprised they went with Huntley as the roster add given he does not seem a natural to run our system. Remember they went with Huntley before Skylar imploded, so I think they never thought it would come to this and certainly didn't think they would be forced to consider starting Huntley this soon.

 
Boyle was sacked 9 times in 3 games with the Jets last year. Mind you, that line was probably worse than ours but doesn't bode well for a Dolphins QB in 2024.

With this line and this offense you need either someone who is quick and accurate like Tua or someone who can make plays out of nothing like Huntley. Boyle is neither.

Unless he's really terrible in practice this week or gets arrested or something, Huntley's got to be the QB Monday night IMO.
 
"its all performative BS"..........if we have any advantage with our QB situation right now its that Boyle and Huntley are complete opposites. Mcdaniel is just trying to make the titans prepare for completely different QBs. You know a competitive advantage. You are just complaining to complain.
 
Yes but if Huntley can provide a spark I don't want to expose him to extra unnecessary hits and potentially lose another QB. :ffic:
 
i do not know who or what pees in your cheerios every morning. by performative BS, i was not being judgmental or negative, i was just saying what you just did. the preceeding sentence, i said it was "fine." everyone knows he is not going to say anything for that reason. it is a blinding glimpse of the obvious. although he has to ramble for about a minute, which is annoying
 
I hereby nominate you for the position of FinHeaven Comment Police Chief. I commend your strong work jumping into every thread to call everyone with an opinion a “complainer.” Bravo!
 
But then you can’t shout “ahh, ummm, ehhh, ummm” from a tall building.
 
