Who Is It Gonna Be? Boyle or Huntley

McDaniel still won't give an answer, which is fine per tweet below. It is all performative BS, they know who will start by now, that QB has to be getting most of the reps in practice. All signs from the media chatter seem to point to Huntley. But will it be Huntley? The different play style is interesting, as is his experience. But he has not been here a long time, our offense is complicated, and I am not sure how suited he is to run our offense. McDaniel didn't seem that willing or able to change things much last week to accommodate Skylar, so will he do it for Huntley? Boyle actually didn't look half bad last week, seemed in command, and actually almost got them back in the game were it not for stone hands Smythe. I am going to go against the grain and vote Boyle, but we will see.



To make it clear, I am asking what they will do, not what you would do. That color is great in the comments section.



Side note, I am still a bit surprised they went with Huntley as the roster add given he does not seem a natural to run our system. Remember they went with Huntley before Skylar imploded, so I think they never thought it would come to this and certainly didn't think they would be forced to consider starting Huntley this soon.



