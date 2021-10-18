 Who is our next GM? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who is our next GM?

Who are some realistic candidates for a replacement GM to take over either now or in the offseason? And why would you pick them?

For me: Ozzie Newsome (great track record, but very unlikely because he is retired) or maybe Pioli (former Pats/Chiefs GM) or if we take a risk Peyton Manning (virgin but great football mind)
 
Marino

Newsome would be even better but doubt he wants to unretire.

Peyton has his TV thing, doubt he's leaving that mid-season.

Pioli isn't that great as a GM, there's a reason hes been fired twice.
 
I could see McKenzie or Allen getting the spot.

Mike Borgonzi or Joe Hortiz are interesting prospects.
 
Marino

Newsome would be even better but doubt he wants to unretire.

Peyton has his TV thing, doubt he's leaving that mid-season.

I don't think Marino wants to invest the time and work schedule required. Peyton would be better if we go the no experienced player route. Offer him or Newsome a % of ownership.
 
