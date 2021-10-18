Who is our next GM?

Jamesw
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2019
- Messages
- 447
- Reaction score
- 913
- Age
- 58
- Location
- Bangkok
Who are some realistic candidates for a replacement GM to take over either now or in the offseason? And why would you pick them?
For me: Ozzie Newsome (great track record, but very unlikely because he is retired) or maybe Pioli (former Pats/Chiefs GM) or if we take a risk Peyton Manning (virgin but great football mind)
For me: Ozzie Newsome (great track record, but very unlikely because he is retired) or maybe Pioli (former Pats/Chiefs GM) or if we take a risk Peyton Manning (virgin but great football mind)