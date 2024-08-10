Who is our radio play by play?

Finsational
Displaced Finatic
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2006
- Messages
- 1,594
- Reaction score
- 4,842
- Location
- Kernersville, NC
I moved out of Miami many years ago so I'm not sure who's calling our games on the radio now. Is it anybody worth listening to or am I better off just listening to the TV broadcast? I'm considering keeping an NFL plus just just so I can listen to the radio, but not if it's going to be some people that are hard to listen to. Last time I listened to Miami radio was when mad dog was calling the games. Any other options to listen to the audio besides NFL plus? De