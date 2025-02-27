 Who is replacing Fuller? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who is replacing Fuller?

Good question. I wouldn’t be surprised if the organization likes Storm Duck, but I think they will be looking for some reinforcements at that position.
 
There are plenty of guys in free agency that can give us what Fuller did and keep an eye on Will Johnson if available at #13.

Xavien Howard took a year off and if he’s still able to get in game shape I might inquire.
 
We have to add a veteran in FA. If we go into the draft with Ramsey, Kader, Cam, Duck, and Bonner that will be very telling.
 
Jaire Alexander is apparently on the trade block.

How about a few draft picks and maybe a sizable contract extension… is he coming off injury? Even better.
 
I think we should sign a FA DB and draft one in the mid rounds.

I like Kristian Fulton in FA. He is only 27 and was a former 2nd round pick and he had his best season last year.

In the draft Denzel Burke in round 3 or Nohl Williams in round 4 are some DB's I like.
 
Kebo said:
Ramsey is our only decent corner and he is 30 years old. We should have drafted Quinyon Mitchell last year.
A bust like Cam Smith at #13 or a FA corner who will be injured most of the season are both very good guesses.
 
