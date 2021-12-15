Who is starting at RB this week?

That's also what I'm guessing.My gut tells me Gaskin will be cleared, and he will be backed up by some combo of Ahmed, Malcolm Brown, and Dukey Johnson.
Yeah Miami elevated him from the practice squad. He'll most likely play this week.Duke Johnson?
yeah, nothing happened to him.Yeah Miami elevated him from the practice squad. He'll most likely play this week.
I don't know if that's an improvement or not.My gut tells me Gaskin will be cleared, and he will be backed up by some combo of Ahmed, Malcolm Brown, and Dukey Johnson.