 Who is starting at RB this week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who is starting at RB this week?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,920
Reaction score
35,902
Location
Land of Loco!
Brown is back. He'll be the lead I would have to assume. Nothing about Doaks getting activated yet.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,706
Reaction score
29,243
My gut tells me Gaskin will be cleared, and he will be backed up by some combo of Ahmed, Malcolm Brown, and Dukey Johnson.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,803
Reaction score
2,313
Location
Tucson, AZ
I would like to see Albert Wilson get some plays back there off of the motion. That guy has a knack of making people miss and getting something out of nothing. Not straight out of a single back pro set, but motion him and give him some sweeps or routes out of the backfield.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
28,733
Reaction score
23,706
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
WTF happened to Johnson? Nevermind I see he was elevated from the Practice Squad this week so he'll presumably play.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,706
Reaction score
29,243
NY8123 said:
Yeah Miami elevated him from the practice squad. He'll most likely play this week.
Click to expand...
yeah, nothing happened to him.

he's probably 4th on the depth chart:

1) Gaskin
2) Brown
3) Ahmed
4) Johnson
5) Doaks

So, it depends on who is out above him.

As i said a few posts up, I expect Gaskin to be cleared, and backed up by some combo of Brown, Ahmed, Johnson.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
11,670
Reaction score
12,867
Location
West Palm Beach
In all seriousness I hope it’s Lindsay. With his limited time here’s he’s the only one I have faith in manning that backfield to gain decent yardage and help block for the QB. His vision to hit the holes is better than what’s ahead of him on that depth chart IMHO. Would like to see Johnson and Doaks though, to see what they can add to the table.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom