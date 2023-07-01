 Who Is The Best Poster on This Dolphins Forum? Lounge NOT Included | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who Is The Best Poster on This Dolphins Forum? Lounge NOT Included

A simple question, who would you name? Add in a reason if ya like. Mods, Admins and owner are included.
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
That's like saying a cheese burger without the cheese and bacon brother. :lol:
Not at all. Talkin Dolphins football vs assorted topics in the Lounge are entirely different. I would think that is why FH has a "separate" best lounge poster. Just a thought.
 
So Be said:
Not at all. Talkin Dolphins football vs assorted topicks in the Lounge are entirely different. I would think that is why FH has a "separate" best lounge poster. Just a thought.
Agree to disagree brother. To me I enjoy all the family and visit/post in a lot of the forums. Have a great 4th of July! :ffic:
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
Agree to disagree brother. To me I enjoy all the family and visit/post in a lot of the forums. Have a great 4th of July! :ffic:
In all due respect my friend, you guys separate the two but tell me it is not allowed for me to do the some. Does not compute.

Enjoy your holiday.
 
So Be said:
In all due respect my friend, you guys separate the two but tell me it is not allowed for me to do the some. Does not compute.

Enjoy your holiday.
It's just my thoughts on the best poster brother. I look at the overall picture, posting, how they carry themselves, and represent the site. :ffic:
 
