Who is the top RB and/or which RB should we draft?

All of these RBs scream Sony Michel to me. I won't be pissed if we draft a RB in Rd 2 or 3, I just think the value is not there. Patrick Laird was clearly a better RB than Ballage last year, and Kalen was drafted in Rd 4-5 (?). If you actually get an OL that can run block, you'd be surprised that most RBs look like "gems". Just like the Patriots and their never-ending stream of dudes off the street (Danny Woodhead, Rex Burkhead, ****ing Tom Johnson, Billy Everyman), it is because they actually have a good OL.