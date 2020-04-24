Who is the top RB and/or which RB should we draft?

F

"FitzMagic"

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
508
Reaction score
435
Age
54
Location
Louisville
Finsup4ever said:
I just came here to post this as I just decided this. I am all in on Swift at 39...not just for his running, but he will help Tua as a check down receiver and will help protect him as he is great in pass pro
Click to expand...
I agree after that I prefer Taylor over Dobbins but would be happy with either one.
 
PSU Cane

PSU Cane

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 9, 2006
Messages
1,739
Reaction score
418
Taylor is the best runner imo, Swift is more well rounded with his catching/blocking ability.

I'd be elated with either of those 2......Dobbins as well but just a step behind. Those 3 i have well above Akers and others.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
365
Reaction score
430
Location
St Louis, Missouri
All of these RBs scream Sony Michel to me. I won't be pissed if we draft a RB in Rd 2 or 3, I just think the value is not there. Patrick Laird was clearly a better RB than Ballage last year, and Kalen was drafted in Rd 4-5 (?). If you actually get an OL that can run block, you'd be surprised that most RBs look like "gems". Just like the Patriots and their never-ending stream of dudes off the street (Danny Woodhead, Rex Burkhead, ****ing Tom Johnson, Billy Everyman), it is because they actually have a good OL.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
5,090
Reaction score
2,630
I was all on Dobbins, until about a week ago, now it's Swift for me but honestly be fine with picking anyone one of the top 4 left (Swift, Dobbins, J Taylor or Akers), but there is tonnes of value lower in the draft too like Lamical Perine, Zack Moss or Anthony McFarland.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom