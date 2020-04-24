Who is the top RB and/or which RB should we draft?

HottNikkels9
Just wondering what RB everyone thinks we should draft? I'm assuming we'll take one in the 2nd round.
I agree after that I prefer Taylor over Dobbins but would be happy with either one.I just came here to post this as I just decided this. I am all in on Swift at 39...not just for his running, but he will help Tua as a check down receiver and will help protect him as he is great in pass pro
??? You’re kidding right? Because our backfield is so strong?None