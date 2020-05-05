Who makes the jump?/Tua's claps

OmegaPhinsFan
So we had a pretty good draft and offseason. Still holes to fill, unless Miami feels someone from last year will make a jump this season into potential stardom. Who do you think this is?
Needham/Parker at another nickel corner?
Biegel/Van Ginkel at Lb?
Also Tua did an awful lot of clapping to snap the ball, doesn't that have to stop at the pro-level to prevent DE's from getting off the ball?
