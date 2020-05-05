Who makes the jump?/Tua's claps

So we had a pretty good draft and offseason. Still holes to fill, unless Miami feels someone from last year will make a jump this season into potential stardom. Who do you think this is?
Needham/Parker at another nickel corner?
Biegel/Van Ginkel at Lb?

Also Tua did an awful lot of clapping to snap the ball, doesn't that have to stop at the pro-level to prevent DE's from getting off the ball?
 
I want to see Williams do it for a full year. I guess don't expect much from Gesicki in a CG offense?
 
While we still have some holes on the roster, we have to remember that it doesn't happen over night. Most definitely we are headed in the right direction. This current situation feels worlds different from what we've experienced over the last 18 or 19 years.

Most excited to see guys like Wilkins, Parker, Williams, Gesicki, Baker, McMillan among others take that next step in their respective development path.

The guys we brought in during free agency are also apart of the team wide growth. Love that guys like Lawson, Ogbah, Jones, Flowers, Karras, Howard all still have room to get better.

When it pertains to rookies, I try to temper my expectations. If guys can get on the field and contribute their rookie year it's a bonus. So I'll be excited for any one of these guys to make an impact or create competition to better themselves and others on the roster.
 
