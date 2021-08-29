 Who makes the team from today's performance? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who makes the team from today's performance?

where's th'fish

where's th'fish

Typically, the more you play the last preseason game, the lesser your chance of making the team, so take any good performances with a grain of salt. Practice squad might be more realistic for the day's heroes.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

allsilverdreams said:
Besides the starters which player cements a spot from today's showing?
Merritt is my guess.
Merritt has been impressive. I still think there's a good possibility that Grier makes another trade. Perhaps a draft pick for one of the Dolphins wide receivers?

As to your question, both L. Coleman and T. Williams are keepers IMO.
 
67Stang

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Merritt has been impressive. I still think there's a good possibility that Grier makes another trade. Perhaps a draft pick for one of the Dolphins wide receivers?

As to your question, both L. Coleman and T. Williams are keepers IMO.
Hilton unfortunately just got hurt with the Colts. I like Parker when he is healthy, but I would move him to a receiver needy team for a good midround pick at this point. Preston Williams coming back can feel a similar role.
 
Mach2

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Merritt has been impressive. I still think there's a good possibility that Grier makes another trade. Perhaps a draft pick for one of the Dolphins wide receivers?

As to your question, both L. Coleman and T. Williams are keepers IMO.
Lol.....at what point are you giving up the ghost on the trade of a WR?

Not that some may not have limited value, but I think most teams are just going to wait for final cuts to pick up a 5th or 6th WR.

The only top tier wideout we have to trade is DVP, and his salary, combined with injury history, makes him more valuable tobus that most any other team.
 
Mach2

67Stang said:
Hilton unfortunately just got hurt with the Colts. I like Parker when he is healthy, but I would move him to a receiver needy team for a good midround pick at this point. Preston Williams coming back can feel a similar role.
Williams can fill DVPs role?

Lol....that's a stretch, or wishful thinking, IMO.
 
'Deep

No to moving Parker. He would fetch far more than a mid-round pick. Williams is a far cry from the polished receiver Parker is.
 
fansinceGWilson

allsilverdreams said:
Besides the starters which player cements a spot from today's showing?
Merritt is my guess.
There are a number of players who could cement their positions - Trill, Merritt, Doaks, and others. The difficulty is not knowing the status of the competition, nor the coach's perceived team needs. Merritt, for example. He's in a battle against some good talent. What's his value on ST? Once the first 5-6 receivers are locked in, what type of receiver will the coaches think is more valuable?
JMO, but this game won't do much for anyone on the bubble unless they put in a VERY good performance - good enough to overcome an entire season of practices. Most of the competition now is for PS.
 
