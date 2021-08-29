Who makes the team from today's performance?

allsilverdreams said: Besides the starters which player cements a spot from today's showing?

Merritt is my guess. Click to expand...

There are a number of players who could cement their positions - Trill, Merritt, Doaks, and others. The difficulty is not knowing the status of the competition, nor the coach's perceived team needs. Merritt, for example. He's in a battle against some good talent. What's his value on ST? Once the first 5-6 receivers are locked in, what type of receiver will the coaches think is more valuable?JMO, but this game won't do much for anyone on the bubble unless they put in a VERY good performance - good enough to overcome an entire season of practices. Most of the competition now is for PS.