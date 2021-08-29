Who makes the team from today's performance?

allsilverdreams
Besides the starters which player cements a spot from today's showing?
Merritt has been impressive. I still think there's a good possibility that Grier makes another trade. Perhaps a draft pick for one of the Dolphins wide receivers?
Hilton unfortunately just got hurt with the Colts. I like Parker when he is healthy, but I would move him to a receiver needy team for a good midround pick at this point. Preston Williams coming back can feel a similar role.
Lol.....at what point are you giving up the ghost on the trade of a WR?
As to your question, both L. Coleman and T. Williams are keepers IMO.
Williams can fill DVPs role?
There are a number of players who could cement their positions - Trill, Merritt, Doaks, and others. The difficulty is not knowing the status of the competition, nor the coach's perceived team needs. Merritt, for example. He's in a battle against some good talent. What's his value on ST? Once the first 5-6 receivers are locked in, what type of receiver will the coaches think is more valuable?
