Who needs JT when you can have a Darrynton Evan’s?

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 15,526
- Reaction score
- 31,936
- Location
- West Palm Beach
FeetDarrynton Evan's what?
that apostrophe is tantalizing me!
I was in Boone this past winter. I was going to ski. I realized I wanted to live. I went and had a beer.App State baby. Boone, NC is a beautiful place. Especially for the skiers.
I liked this kid coming out.
need JT Evan's will fit the Practice squad nicelyWe do need JT or we do have Darrynton Evan’s?