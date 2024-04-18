 "Who reminds you of who?" Draft Prospect - Player Comparison Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Who reminds you of who?" Draft Prospect - Player Comparison Thread

With the other draft thread nearing 10,000 pages & the draft exactly a week away, I thought it was a fitting time to create a Player Comparison thread in the main forum for the upcoming draft prospects for the folks who dont geek out over the draft like some of us.

So "Draft Geeks" please take part in this exercise if you like these silly kinda comparisons. Any player or postion, go nuts!

This is a place where the members of the forum who havnt studied the picks much can come here for quick player comps and other straight forward "simple-ish" facts about the prospects, so they know what to look out for next week while watching the draft.

Below are my goofy player comps for the WR class, I feel like this was a good place to start because this is a historically good Wide Reciever Class.


Harrison Jr / Antonio Browns Game in Randy Moss's body

Odunze / Steve Smith Jr's game in DK Metcalf's body

Nabers / Torry Holt, maybe a bit faster but that might be an insult to Holts speed, he was fast AF too.

Thomas Jr. / Andre Johnson - Future HOF WR for the Miami Dolphins

Mitchell / Chad Ochocinco - he's flashy like Ocho and catches everything and can break a tackle when he need too.

McConkey / Wes Welker but taller

Franklin / going old school with this one, Tim Brown

Legette / Randy Moss but shorter, closest thing to a Tyreek Hill in the draft, his speed in pads just looks different compaired to all the other prospects.

Coleman / Mike Evans hands with Tee Higgins body

Worthy / Devin Hesters speed with the body of a pop-sickle stick

Wilson / Cris Carter - not the fastest but the dude catches everything. Prob has a dozen STDs.
 
You did this purposely to irritate me didn't you...

I learned a long time ago that player comps are mostly wishful thinking. Some work out. More don't. You can't comp intangibles, and no two situations are identical.
 
I got the idea from my cousin, he barley follows football and player comps got his attention earlier today when we were talking about watching the draft next Thursday.

I'm aware they are goofy, but for the layman, player comps are really helpful this time of year.
 
