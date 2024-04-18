"Who reminds you of who?" Draft Prospect - Player Comparison Thread

With the other draft thread nearing 10,000 pages & the draft exactly a week away, I thought it was a fitting time to create a Player Comparison thread in the main forum for the upcoming draft prospects for the folks who dont geek out over the draft like some of us.



So "Draft Geeks" please take part in this exercise if you like these silly kinda comparisons. Any player or postion, go nuts!



This is a place where the members of the forum who havnt studied the picks much can come here for quick player comps and other straight forward "simple-ish" facts about the prospects, so they know what to look out for next week while watching the draft.



Below are my goofy player comps for the WR class, I feel like this was a good place to start because this is a historically good Wide Reciever Class.





Harrison Jr / Antonio Browns Game in Randy Moss's body



Odunze / Steve Smith Jr's game in DK Metcalf's body



Nabers / Torry Holt, maybe a bit faster but that might be an insult to Holts speed, he was fast AF too.



Thomas Jr. / Andre Johnson - Future HOF WR for the Miami Dolphins



Mitchell / Chad Ochocinco - he's flashy like Ocho and catches everything and can break a tackle when he need too.



McConkey / Wes Welker but taller



Franklin / going old school with this one, Tim Brown



Legette / Randy Moss but shorter, closest thing to a Tyreek Hill in the draft, his speed in pads just looks different compaired to all the other prospects.



Coleman / Mike Evans hands with Tee Higgins body



Worthy / Devin Hesters speed with the body of a pop-sickle stick



Wilson / Cris Carter - not the fastest but the dude catches everything. Prob has a dozen STDs.