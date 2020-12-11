Who should Miami be afraid on in the AFC?

The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
8,914
Reaction score
8,765
Age
50
Location
Long Pond, PA
Seriously,

The “surging” Patriots just got their asses handed to them. Turns out, if you don’t beat yourselves, the Pats might not beat you.

That previous sentence also applies to the Steelers right now.

The Chiefs are the champs, and God bless. We’ll see where the fins are shortly.

The teams that concern me are Tennessee and Cleveland, but the chances of seeing them early are slim.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
7,805
Reaction score
2,867
Age
31
Location
Maine
I feel like we should fear every team that is currently in the Playoff picture. Don’t know how many of them would fear us though.
 
O

opticblazed

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
373
Reaction score
379
Man the ravens. We all know they always beat our a... not only that, its usually a smack down. I hate when we face them
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
16,854
Reaction score
5,615
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
opticblazed said:
Man the ravens. We all know they always beat our a... not only that, its usually a smack down. I hate when we face them
I’m not as afraid of them as KC and Buffalo or even Derrick Henry. QB can’t throw, may struggle against our secondary.
 
