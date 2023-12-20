Who should Miami Root For...

Will pull against all other AFC teams regardless, especially AFCE teams. Playoffs doesn't matter.I'm just concerning myself with our own games
Ya but as long as the Dolphins beat the Cowboys it doesn't really matter because the Dolphins are still going to have to beat the Ravens on New Year's Eve to take over the #1 seed.we want the 69ers to wallop the DoodyBirds, right?
that could happen. SF is playing well.
I'm still rooting for the Colts, Texans, Bengals, Browns so they stay ahead of the Bills in seeding.Don't give a F about the Wild Card situation. Browns, Texans, Steelers, Bengals, Colts.....don't care.
I'm rooting against the Panthers every week.
I'm rooting for the Saints, Falcons and Jaguars (against TB, just this week) as well. I'll be super impressed if anyone can guess my thought process with these 3 teams.
Ravens should get a beating in SF, some people like those kinds of things when they visit there. Allegedly.... fur cuffs onlywe want the 69ers to wallop the DoodyBirds, right?
that could happen. SF is playing well.