Who should Miami Root For...

Never bad to also strategically see where you stand with the others, I am not 100% fan of this either, but added info to anyone that might be interested Is not going to hurt anything or anyone.

On the other hand, have to hope the Dolphins players and coaches have focus on one team and only one team each week.
 
I'm rooting for the Dolphins every week.

I'm rooting for the Patriots every week.

I'm rooting for the Jets every week, except against the Patriots.

I'm rooting against the Bills every week.

Don't give a F about the Wild Card situation. Browns, Texans, Steelers, Bengals, Colts.....don't care.

I'm rooting against the Panthers every week.

I'm rooting for the Saints, Falcons and Jaguars (against TB, just this week) as well. I'll be super impressed if anyone can guess my thought process with these 3 teams.
 
Let's go Chargers!!

throw up jim carrey GIF
 
we want the 69ers to wallop the DoodyBirds, right?

that could happen. SF is playing well.
Ya but as long as the Dolphins beat the Cowboys it doesn't really matter because the Dolphins are still going to have to beat the Ravens on New Year's Eve to take over the #1 seed.
 
I'm still rooting for the Colts, Texans, Bengals, Browns so they stay ahead of the Bills in seeding.
Saints and Falcons...anything to do with draft positioning?
 
This time of year I am always trying to figure out what outcomes are best for Miami in the Playoff picture(or more often in the Draft Order) :chuckle:

Then I remember that it doesn't matter who i root for and the feeling passes.
 
