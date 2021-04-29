Who should we NOT draft at 18?

I'll admit, I'm woefully under-educated on who is likely to be available at 18 with all the intrigue of our first pick plus with all the other draft stories going on. And it's funny, because 18 is in the range we've been in quite frequently for our first round pick, so normally I'd know a lot of our potential targets. For the ones who know better, who are some possible targets for us at 18 that I should NOT be happy about us drafting?