Who Starts at LG?

Assuming Eichenberg is out (which I believe is a safe assumption unfortunately), who replaces him at LG?
I think Austin Jackson is the best choice if he returns from the ankle injury, though I know he was horrible at guard last season. I don't want Shell to move from RT, where he has been very good. Do we stick with Robert Jones?
