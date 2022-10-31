 Who Starts at LG? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who Starts at LG?

Assuming Eichenberg is out (which I believe is a safe assumption unfortunately), who replaces him at LG?

I think Austin Jackson is the best choice if he returns from the ankle injury, though I know he was horrible at guard last season. I don't want Shell to move from RT, where he has been very good. Do we stick with Robert Jones?
 
Last edited:
WSE said:
Assuming Eichenberg is out (which I believe is a safe assumption unfortunately), who replaces him at LG?

I think Austin Jackson is the best choice if he returns from the ankle injury, though I know he was horrible at guard last season. I don't want Shell to move from RT, where he has been very good. Do we stick with Robert Jones?
Jones, Jackson or Deiter. Does anyone have any info about the injury?
 
No info but leaving on a cart never good.
A broken bone and he could be back pre xmas. Knee, next year
 
Jones at guard and Williams at center vs Williams at guard and Deiter at center
 
Anyone have comments on how the OL did?
How was Jones after he came in?
AJ back soon?
Deiter now to start?
 
I assume they will stick with Jones. He played okay today and he appears to be Eichenberg‘s backup.
 
If Jackson is healthy, my preference would be for Jackson to be at RT and Jones at LG. I think I'm a whole lot higher on Jones than the staff is, though.
 
Like Byron Jones doesn’t look like AJ coming back anytime soon
 
1972forever said:
I assume they will stick with Jones. He played okay today and he appears to be Eichenberg‘s backup.
I think Jones played fine. Issue is, I think team wants to give Jackson every chance to succeed. I cant see him sitting on the bench when healthy. And again, I prefer Shell stay right where he is.
 
I would keep Jones there. Sorry for Eich but he kinda sucks. I know, not very classy and I didn’t mean it that way. Just that I don’t think we’ll notice that he’s not in there
 
Jssanto said:
Anyone have comments on how the OL did?
How was Jones after he came in?
AJ back soon?
Deiter now to start?
Jones came in and immediately got blown three yards back on a run play which oddly enough sprung a big run for Mostert.

This was just another game where the gameplan effectively minimized what the OL was asked to do.
 
