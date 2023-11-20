Who starts at quarterback for the Jets this week?

Wilson, Boyle, or Simian?



If the Jets think they are still in the playoff hunt, have to think they move on from Wilson. If they don't believe they are, it doesn't make any sense IMO to play anyone but Wilson. Obviously Boyle and Simian have no long term possibility in New York so might as well embrace the suck, play the younger QB and get the better draft position.



Boyle looked pretty bad when he was in after replacing Wilson today....5 of 14 for 33 yards and a pick? Ouch. A big part of me believes that they will be elevating Simian from the practice squad and starting him. But since it's a short week and they only have four days to prepare, I don't know if that's a better option for them than going with Boyle if they want to make a switch.



Regardless, Fins should be pinning their ears back and going after whoever is behind center. Their wide receivers get no separation and their pass protection is bad.