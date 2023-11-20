 Who starts at quarterback for the Jets this week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who starts at quarterback for the Jets this week?

Wilson, Boyle, or Simian?

If the Jets think they are still in the playoff hunt, have to think they move on from Wilson. If they don't believe they are, it doesn't make any sense IMO to play anyone but Wilson. Obviously Boyle and Simian have no long term possibility in New York so might as well embrace the suck, play the younger QB and get the better draft position.

Boyle looked pretty bad when he was in after replacing Wilson today....5 of 14 for 33 yards and a pick? Ouch. A big part of me believes that they will be elevating Simian from the practice squad and starting him. But since it's a short week and they only have four days to prepare, I don't know if that's a better option for them than going with Boyle if they want to make a switch.

Regardless, Fins should be pinning their ears back and going after whoever is behind center. Their wide receivers get no separation and their pass protection is bad.
 
I keep hoping it will be Zach Wilson...

LOL

I do not get it with that kid...

He was a stud in college..
He has looked great in the preseason for a couple of years.

But he has played terribly and he looks like absolute trash.

Great for us.... But I cannot even imagine the frustration of being a Jets fan.... hahahahaha
 
As long as their passing game struggles vs MIami in both games, I'm ok with whomever they play at qb. I wish they owned their 1st round draft pick in 2024 so they would start tanking games to improve their chances of getting a higher pick.
 
I think it will be Wilson because it’s a short week and unfortunately for them, he’s still the best they got.
 
djphinfan said:
Didn’t Wilson shred us his rookie or 2nd year?
Yep, I believe it was 52-17 and it was one of only two good games Wilson has had. He probably gets the start based on that. Boyle I don't know from Adam. Simian is competent and could pose a slight problem. Nonetheless, their offensive line is bad, and other than Wilson, their receivers are mediocre. Hall could be a problem as well, but I am encouraged by our interior d line.
Due to their talent and aggressiveness on D, I still expect a tough, close game. We should win, but it will be difficult. Their d really gets up the field. They will cause a couple of turnovers and won't fall for McD's misdirection bag of tricks.
 
Donphan said:
Yep, I believe it was 52-17 and it was one of only two good games Wilson has had. Boyle I don't know from Adam. Simian is competent and could pose a slight problem. Nonetheless their offensive line is bad, and other than Wilson, their receivers are mediocre. Hall could be a problem as well, but I am encouraged by our interior d line.
Due to their talent and aggressiveness on D, I still expect a tough, close game. We should win, but it will be difficult. Their d really gets up the field. They will cause a couple of turnovers and won't fall for McD's misdirection bag of tricks.
becton will be out for fridays game so that line will be worse
 
It will be Boyle.

All pressure off Zach so when he comes in and fails miserably he won't take it too personal.
 
