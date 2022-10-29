WHO STARTS TOMORROW OPPOSITE X?

Tarheelphin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2022
- Messages
- 219
- Reaction score
- 243
- Age
- 29
- Location
- Miami
Crossen, Kohou or Iggy?
I say Kohou.
I say Kohou.
Very true but rowe’s bread and butter has been covering TEsWouldn’t be surprised if we let Iggy start to build up his confidence a little. I’d like to see X as the primary defender on St. Brown. Hockenson is probably a bigger problem than any of the WRs.
Very true but rowe’s bread and butter has been covering TEs
Crossen, Kohou or Iggy?
I say Kohou.
TIndall, one day.. hopefullyIt'd be nice if the roster had a LB that specialized in that role.