WHO STARTS TOMORROW OPPOSITE X?

Wouldn’t be surprised if we let Iggy start to build up his confidence a little. I’d like to see X as the primary defender on St. Brown. Hockenson is probably a bigger problem than any of the WRs.
 
Tarheelphin said:
Crossen, Kohou or Iggy?
I say Kohou.
If Kohou is ready, got to go with him.

Jones is taking forever to come back, and there is a very real chance he never does make it back, so Kohou needs to start as the other primary corner on just being the most reliable, but also to get him more work and experience to maybe having to handle that position for the rest of the year.
 
depends on health.

all things being equal, Comet Kohoutek gets the start.
 
